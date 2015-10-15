Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 15 Hetan Technologies SA :
* Issued and allotted 334,147 series B shares at 1.44 zloty per share to 3 investors
* Issued and allotted 187,500 series C shares at 0.8 zloty per share to 1 investor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6817 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order