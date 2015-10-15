** Unilever, maker of Knorr soup, Lipton tea and Dove soap, up c.4 pct & top gainer on a positive Stoxx 600 Personal Goods and Household index

** Consumer goods maker reports better-than-expected Q3 sales, helped by soft comparisons in China, a strong summer ice cream season and the timing of sales in Latin America

** Underlying sales up 5.7 pct vs analysts avg expectation of 3.9 pct according to a company-compiled consensus

** Numbers reflect Unilever's best organic growth and volume growth performance since Q4 2012, Bernstein writes in a note

** One trader says guidance also slightly better; Co expects underlying sales for rest of year to come in toward the upper end of 2 to 4 percent range

** Stock up c.9 pct YTD, underperforming c.14 pct gain in broader index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)