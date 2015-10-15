BRIEF-Ralph Lauren to cut jobs, close flagship Polo store in NY
* Ralph Lauren-on March 30, board approved additional restructuring-related activities associated with its previously announced way forward plan
Oct 15 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Se
* Says always looking at option to spin-off or ipo parts, nothing imminent Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Liberty Interactive enters into agreement to acquire general communication, inc., combine with liberty ventures group and split-off combined company from liberty interactive