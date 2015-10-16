(Corrects dateline to Helsinki from Oslo)

HELSINKI Oct 16 Finland's largest telecoms operator Elisa nudged up its outlook for full-year core earnings on Friday on the back of growing demand for mobile data.

Elisa estimated its 2015 earnings to be at the same level or slightly higher than last year's 520 million euros ($591 million), having previously said it only expected a similar outcome to the year before.

It also said it expected revenue to match or slightly improve on the previous year's 1.5 billion euros, having said it expected to do no better than match last year.

Elisa reported third-quarter core profit of 145 million euros, against an average forecast of 143 million in a Reuters poll, and Chief Executive Veli-Matti Mattila said the number of mobile subscriptions had increased by 46,000 during the quarter.

Mattila also said demand for 4G subscriptions had grown strongly, noting: "Customers are ready to pay more to use faster data speeds."

Elisa shares were little changed, up 0.2 percent at 31.78 euros by 0953 GMT, not far from a near 15-year high of 32.25 euros seen earlier this month.

Jari Honko, analyst at Inderes, said the upgrade to Elisa's outlook was already built into forecasts and he was standing by his "sell" rating on the stock.

Honko noted a tough outlook for Elisa's business. "The market growth for telecoms operators remains challenging in Finland's difficult business climate," he said. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by David Holmes)