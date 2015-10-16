** UK Engineers spend another day in the red, as Liberum
downgrades estimates across sector to wrap in lower growth
signals, marking the latest in a string of downgrades on the
sector
** Although pockets of value exist, short-term term
risk/reward remains to the downside, brokerage writes
** Cuts TP on electrical and mechanical engineering
companies: Bodycote, Fenner, GKN, IMI
, Melrose & Weir
** Bodycote (cut to 660p from 760p vs analysts' median of
700p) biggest loser among these names, down c.2 pct & 3rd top
FTSE midcap loser
** GKN, cut from 330p to 300p (well below analysts' median
of 360p), among top FTSE-100 losers
** All stocks down YTD, with valve and pump maker Weir
showing the biggest pct fall, in tandem with widespread project
cuts seen across oil and gas sector
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)