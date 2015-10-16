BRIEF-Neuren's Phase 2 trial of trofinetide demonstrates significant clinical benefit in pediatric rett syndrome
* Neuren's Phase 2 trial of trofinetide demonstrates significant clinical benefit in pediatric rett syndrome Source text for Eikon:
Oct 16 LifeAssays publ AB :
* 9-month net sales 3.3 million Swedish crowns ($400,748.06) versus 3.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 total sales 950,000 crowns versus 999,000 crowns year ago
* Q3 operating loss 3.6 million crowns versus loss 3.2 million crowns year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1LolLyP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2346 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Neuren's Phase 2 trial of trofinetide demonstrates significant clinical benefit in pediatric rett syndrome Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.