Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 19 Macrologic SA :
* Reported Q3 revenue of 12.5 million zlotys ($3.4 million)versus 11.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 1.2 million zlotys versus 966,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 867,000 zlotys versus 711,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7258 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order