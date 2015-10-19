UBI CEO says Italian banking M&A not over, lender is an aggregator-Euromoney
MILAN, March 23 UBI Banca's chief executive, Victor Massiah, says in interview published on the Euromoney website (http://bit.ly/2mYAFXI):
Oct 19 01Cyberaton SA :
* Said on Saturday that the Court in Warsaw registered the change of the nominal value of the company's shares to 0.40 zlotys per share from 8.00 zlotys ($2.15) per share
* The company's share capital remains unchanged and amounts to 35,866,608 zlotys and is divided now into 89,666,520 shares of nominal value of 0.40 zlotys each
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7230 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, March 23 UBI Banca's chief executive, Victor Massiah, says in interview published on the Euromoney website (http://bit.ly/2mYAFXI):
LONDON, March 23 Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group's chief executive and chief investment officer Christophe Evain is to retire in July 2017, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.