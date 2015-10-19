Oct 19 Investment Friends Capital SA (IFC SA) :

* Said on Saturday that in transactions on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 Venher Invest Sp.z.o.o. raised its stake in company to 9.84 percent from 4.80 percent via purchase of 378,700 shares of IFC SA

