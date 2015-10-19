Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 19 O2 Czech Republic As
* Majority shareholder PPF says no interest in raising stake in O2 Czech Republic
* PPF says wants to support liquidity and free float
* Will decide participation in 02's buyback in light of market conditions
* Will not seek to squeeze out minority shareholders Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order