BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
Oct 20 GAM Holding AG :
* Investment management assets under management of 72.4 billion Swiss francs ($75.72 billion) as of Sept. 30, down 1.5 pct from June 30
* Private labelling assets under management as of Sept. 30 of 47.1 billion Swiss francs, down 7.1 pct from June 30
* Is confident that execution of its strategic plan and group's strong and differentiated product line-up will enable firm to meet these challenges and deliver attractive long-term growth for shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9561 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.