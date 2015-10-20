Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Oct 20 Reworld Media SA :
* Announced on Monday it acquired ZoomOn, a French local social media, from Solocal Group Source text: bit.ly/1ZSNKQL Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update