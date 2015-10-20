Oct 20 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Monday that it resolved to suspend and exclude from trading on NewConnect shares of Colomedica SA, unless the company fulfills the alternative trading system requirements by Nov. 16

* Obliges Colomedica SA to publish FY 2014 and Q2 2015 financial statements and hire market maker

