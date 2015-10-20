Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Oct 20 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Monday that it resolved to suspend and exclude from trading on NewConnect shares of Colomedica SA, unless the company fulfills the alternative trading system requirements by Nov. 16
* Obliges Colomedica SA to publish FY 2014 and Q2 2015 financial statements and hire market maker
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update