Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 20 Cheops Technology France SA :
* FY operating income of 3.3 million euros ($3.8 million) versus 3.3 million euros a year ago
* FY net income of 2.3 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue of 65.4 million euros versus 63.1 million euros a year ago
* Including full acquisition of Ocealis, expects a FY 2015/16 revenue over 80 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order