Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services SA :

* Says unit Intralot Inc. re-selected by the lottery of New Mexico as a supplier for the implementation, operation and maintenance of the lottery system

* Says the network of terminals numbers 1,200 advanced new terminals photon

* Says the new contract will run for 8 years and its validity starts on November 22

