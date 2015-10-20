Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Oct 20 Prismaflex International SA :
* H1 2015/16 revenue of 25.4 million euros ($28.82 million) versus 25.5 million euros previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update