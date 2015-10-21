Oct 21 Caleffi SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that the board of directors of its unit Mirabello Carrara SpA, the luxury division of the company, mandated the top management to evaluate potential opportunities for the company, including joint ventures and M&A operations

* Unit also considers to verify if it meets the requirements for the listing on the AIM segment of the Italian Stock Exchange

* Caleffi owns a 70 percent stake in Mirabello Carrara

