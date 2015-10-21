FOREX-Dollar flat after report Trump wants to penalize currency manipulators
* Sterling hits session high after report (Updates to U.S. market open; changes dateline; previous LONDON)
(Corrects reduced guidance range in the 5th bullet point to $42 million - 45 million. Company corrected its own statement.)
Oct 21 Inficon Holding AG :
* Q3 sales of $72.4 million; 5.4 pct over Q2 and organically 5.2 pct over prior year
* Q3 income from operations up 5 pct to $11.6 million; margin up from 15.3 pct to 16.1 pct
* Gross profit amounted to $35.4 million for Q3 after $33.2 million in preceding Q2 and $36.7 million a year ago
* Net profit for Q3 was $9.4 million or $3.93 per share after $12.0 million or $3.72 per share last year
* Slightly reduced guidance for FY 2015: sales of $280 million - 290 million (prev. around $300 million); income from operations of $42 million - 45 million (prev. around $48 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BUDAPEST, March 30 Profits at Central European banks are set to rise faster than at Western rivals over the next two years thanks to improving loan portfolios, rising interest rates and stronger economic growth, analysts said.