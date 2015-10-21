Oct 21 Nemex SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it decided to terminate contracts announced in current reports 19/2013 and 20/2013 from March 8, 2013

* Said that after the company had signed the agreements it occurred that the contracts contain regulations in practice preventing their implementation

* Said Europejska Siec Parkow Slonecznych Sp. z o.o. w Blazowej, with whom the deal was contracted, agreed with the company

