BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint proposed issue Of S$52 Million 4.15% fixed rate notes
* Proposed issue of S$52 Million 4.15% fixed rate notes due 2027 By FCL Treasury Pte. Ltd.
Oct 21 AK Bars Bank :
* Says board of directors decides to place B-06, B-07, B-08, B-09 series bonds
Source text: bit.ly/1LKrJNW
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposed issue of S$52 Million 4.15% fixed rate notes due 2027 By FCL Treasury Pte. Ltd.
* Discloseable transaction disposal of equity interest in the target