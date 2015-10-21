Oct 21 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i
Szczepionek SA :
* Its shareholders' meeting resolves to issue up to 2,200
series B convertible bonds at the issue price of 10,000 zlotys
($2,700) each
* The bonds will have the maturity period of up to 84 months
and will bear the interest rate based on WIBOR plus no more than
4 percent margin per annum
* Series B bonds will be convertible into series F shares at
the issue price of 2.76 zloty per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7705 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)