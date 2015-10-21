Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 21 Amplitude Surgical SAS :
* FY sales up 22 pct to 71.1 million euros ($80.66 million)
* FY EBITDA of 13.4 million euros or 18.9 pct of sales versus 12.8 million euros year ago
* FY core operating income of 5.1 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago
* FY restated net profit 244,000 euros versus 389,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
* Opposition demands greater scrutiny of gov't plans (Adds criticism, government response)