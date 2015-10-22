Oct 22 QPR Software Plc :

* Q3 net sales 2.0 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating loss 1,000 euros versus profit 227,000 euros year ago

* Now sees net sales will remain on same level as last year, earlier expected net sales to grow compared to 2014

* Sees 2015 operating profit to amount about 2 - 8 percent of net sales depending mainly on software license sales in Q4

* Earlier estimated operating profit to amount to 6 - 11 percent of net sales

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)