Oct 22 Yellow Hat SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders dismissed Katarzyna Luczak-Celinska from her post of chairman of the supervisory board and appointed Marta Forszpaniak new chairman of the company's supervisory board

* Its shareholders resolved to approve the merger of Yellow Hat and MEDAPP Sp. z o.o. and change the company's name to MedApp SA

* Resolved to issue up to 50 million series A subscription warrants entitling for series E shares on 1:1 ratio

* Said that plans to issue up to 50 million series E shares with nominal value of 0.10 zloty each via private offer

