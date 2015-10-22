Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 22 Yellow Hat SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its shareholders dismissed Katarzyna Luczak-Celinska from her post of chairman of the supervisory board and appointed Marta Forszpaniak new chairman of the company's supervisory board
* Its shareholders resolved to approve the merger of Yellow Hat and MEDAPP Sp. z o.o. and change the company's name to MedApp SA
* Resolved to issue up to 50 million series A subscription warrants entitling for series E shares on 1:1 ratio
* Said that plans to issue up to 50 million series E shares with nominal value of 0.10 zloty each via private offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7888 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order