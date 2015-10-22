Oct 22 NPG Technology SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it had filed for insolvency proceedings in the Commercial Court in Madrid

* To continue with the process of debt renegotiation with creditors and the implementation of agreement reached with industrial and financial partners for their entry into the capital of NPG, as announced on Oct. 16

Source text: bit.ly/1MFC9uJ

