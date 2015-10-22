Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 22 TagMaster AB :
* Q3 net sales 18.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.2 million) versus 13.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 3.6 million crowns versus profit 1.4 million crowns year ago
* Rail business has been quite even during quarter with serial deliveries to some main customers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3277 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order