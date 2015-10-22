Oct 22 Milestone Medical Inc. :
* Said it submitted initial results of clinical trial
assessing the CompuFlo technology in correctly identifying the
epidural space during an epidural procedure to a American pain
management society in advance of this organization's annual
meeting in 2016
* Study results suggested that the non-invasive CompuFlo
technology was able in a real time to objectively and accurately
identify the epidural space when compared to radiological X-ray
based fluoroscopy
* Data suggested that the CompuFlo technology has the
potential to effectively avoid exposure of the patient to
radiation
