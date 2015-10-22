** Shares in Banca Carige rise more than 5 pct on press speculation about a possible merger with stronger rival Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM)

** Shares in BPM fall around 2 pct. Rooted at the heart of Italy's wealthy Lombardy region and with sound capital ratios, BPM has been seen as an attractive target. Its shares have risen more than 60 pct so far this year

** Traders say BPM would be expected to pay a small premium to acquire Carige as opposed to being taken over at a premium

** Italian press report that contacts between Carige and BPM have intensified over the past week and the CEOs and chairmen of the two banks met on Tuesday. The banks declined to comment

** An Italian broker calculates a 6.2 pct RoTE for the lender born out of the merger, vs BPM's current RoTE of 7.2 percent. Problematic loans at the combined entity would stand at 1.1 times its capital compared with 0.8 times at BPM presently

** Carige is restructuring under new management after losing 2.3 billion euros in 2013-2014 due to a balance sheet clean-up. It swung to a net profit of 17 million euros in H1

** Large Italian "popolari" banks are discussing defensive mergers after a government overhaul of the sector scrapped ownership and voting limits that staved off takeovers

(RM: valentina.za.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)