CAIRO Oct 22 The Egyptian central bank kept the
pound steady at a dollar sale on Thursday, but the
currency strengthened on the parallel market after the bank
appointed a new governor the previous day.
The central bank sold $37.8 million at a cut-off price of
7.9301 pounds per dollar, unchanged from Tuesday's dollar sale.
But one trader on the parallel market said the dollar changed
hands at 8.50 pounds to the dollar compared with 8.60 pounds on
Tuesday.
Egypt said on Wednesday that central bank governor Hesham
Ramez will be replaced by senior banker Tarek Amer, in a move
welcomed by traders who expect a new approach that could help
ease the country's currency crisis.
Egypt has sought to tame a once-thriving currency black
market with measures such as a cap on dollar-denominated bank
deposits.
The central bank gave permission in January to trade dollars
up to 0.10 pounds above or below the official rate, with
currency exchange bureaux allowed to trade at 0.15 pounds above
or below the official rate.
The central bank had kept the pound at 7.5301 for five
months until July, when it was allowed to slide to 7.6301. On
July 5, the bank let it slip a further 0.10 pounds.
Allowing the pound to weaken in a controlled way could boost
exports and attract further investment, but it also raises
Egypt's already large bill for imported fuel and food staples.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)