UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 22 Groupe FNAC SA :
* Q3 revenue 860 million euros ($959.59 million), up 0.6 pct at constant exchange rates
* Confirms its long term objective of a current operating profitability above 3 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.