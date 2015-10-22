Oct 22 Blackstone
* Plans to sell 3.4 percent of ordinary share capital of
gecina - bookrunner
* Deutsche Bank is acting as sole bookrunner
* Gevrey Investissement, an entity partly owned by certain
real estate funds managed or advised by affiliates of
Blackstone, is looking to sell up to 2,141,924 shares
* The Placing will be carried out by means of an accelerated
private placement to institutional investors inside and outside
France
* A lock-up of 60 days has been granted by Gevrey
Investissement in respect of the remaining stake it holds on
behalf of Blackstone, subject to certain carve-outs
(Reporting by Emiliano Mellino)