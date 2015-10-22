HSBC confident of filling Birmingham HQ roles on time
LONDON, March 23 HSBC is on track to fill 1000 vacancies at the new headquarters of its British retail bank in Birmingham it said on Thursday, with people hired for nearly 450 of the roles.
Oct 22 Quest For Growth NV :
* 9M net profit 29.9 million euros ($33.26 million) versus 7.6 million euros year ago
* NAV per share rose to 12.12 euros on 30 September 2015, against 9.53 euros (after profit distribution) on 31 December 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1W7AbgQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 22 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives could achieve common ground on a deal to win support for healthcare legislation on Thursday, after President Donald Trump intervened in negotiations, a conservative leader said on Wednesday.