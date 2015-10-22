HSBC confident of filling Birmingham HQ roles on time
LONDON, March 23 HSBC is on track to fill 1000 vacancies at the new headquarters of its British retail bank in Birmingham it said on Thursday, with people hired for nearly 450 of the roles.
Oct 22 Icade SA :
* Reports 9-month revenue of 1.06 billion euros ($1.18 billion) compared to 1.12 billion euros year ago
* 9-month rental income is 412.1 million euros compared to 415.5 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/200U9cS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 23 HSBC is on track to fill 1000 vacancies at the new headquarters of its British retail bank in Birmingham it said on Thursday, with people hired for nearly 450 of the roles.
WASHINGTON, March 22 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives could achieve common ground on a deal to win support for healthcare legislation on Thursday, after President Donald Trump intervened in negotiations, a conservative leader said on Wednesday.