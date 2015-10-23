Oct 23 Corem Property Group AB :

* Said on Thursday that the company recalls it offer for Tribona since shareholders representing 62 pct of ownership in Tribona had sold or agreed to sell their holdings in Tribona to a third party

* Recalls offer as its clear in this situation Corem is not able to receive a sufficiently high acceptance rate

* Said following on that the company and M2 Asset Management AB had decided not to carry out Klovern's share sale transaction announced on Sept. 18 which was supposed to be part of financing of the offer for Tribona

