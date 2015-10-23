BRIEF-Sinocare sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 to 30 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 30 percent, or to be 43.9 million yuan to 57.0 million yuan
Oct 23 Ossur Hf :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 sales amounted of $117 million versus $127 million year ago
* Q3 EBITDA $25 million or 22 pct of sales versus $29 million or 23 pct of sales year ago
* Said USD strengthening has had a significant impact on reported sales and profits when comparing to prior year results - it has negatively impacted sales by $11 million and EBITDA by $2 million
* Financial guidance for the full year of 2015 is unchanged
* Guidance includes total sales growth LCY in the range of 4-6 pct, organic sales growth LCY in the range of 3-5 pct and EBITDA margin in the range of 20-21 pct of sales
Source text: bit.ly/1XnJjLy
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 30 percent, or to be 43.9 million yuan to 57.0 million yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 95 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 47.2 million yuan