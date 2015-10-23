BRIEF-Sinocare sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 0 to 30 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 to 30 percent, or to be 43.9 million yuan to 57.0 million yuan
Oct 23 Inno Gene SA :
* Said on Thursday that on Oct. 20 its unit, Centrum Badan DNA Sp.z o.o., signed an agreement for sale of 792 shares in Centrum Edukacji Bio-Medycznej Sp. z o.o. for 56,000 zlotys ($14,631) to MAC ALPHA sp. z o.o.
* 792 shares represent a 49.5 percent stake in Centrum Edukacji Bio-Medycznej Sp. z o.o. with total nominal value of 39,600 zlotys
* Said that the sale of shares is the result of the process of ordering the organizational structure of Inno Gene's capital group
($1 = 3.8275 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55 percent to 95 percent, or to be 37.5 million yuan to 47.2 million yuan