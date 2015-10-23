BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says Baltic Exchange increased its investment in Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading
* Baltic Exchange Limited has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited
Oct 23 Gremi Media SA :
* Said on Thursday that it dismissed from its supervisory board Grzegorz Hajdarowicz, Agata Kalinska and Marek Dworak
* As of Oct 22, appointed Dorota Hajdarowicz the new chairman of the company's supervisory board
* MULLS EMMISSION OF CORPORATE BONDS