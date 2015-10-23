Oct 23 Bank Millennium :

* Chief executive of Bank Millennium, the Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP, says dividend payment is possible from 2016 net profit.

* Earlier this week Millennium said there was little chance for the Polish bank to offer dividend payout from its 2015 profit.

* "It is too early to say we will not pay dividend for 2015, it is expected by the market that there will be no payment. We see no reason to not to maintain a dividend payment policy after that," CEO Joao Bras Jorge said on Friday. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)