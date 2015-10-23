Oct 23 Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania
Przedsiebiorczosci SA (PTWP SA) :
* Said on Thursday that the Polish Supreme Administrative
Court stated that the choice of PTW unit's offer was in
accordance with the law
* The unit, PTWP Event Center Sp. z o.o., applied for a
concession for organising events and manage the International
Congress Center and Indoor Sports and Entertainment Venue
(Miedzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe and Hala Widowiskowo -
Sportowa 'Spodek') in Katowice, Poland
* The company informed on Nov. 17, 2014, that its offer was
chosen by the City of Katowice
* The Supreme Administrative Court set aside the Regional
District Court in Gliwice ruling from Jan. 16 and dismissed
complaint by HKO Sp. z o.o. that the offer was not chosen in
accordance with the law
* The judgement by the Supreme Administrative Court is final
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)