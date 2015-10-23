Authorities visit Credit Suisse's London, Paris, Amsterdam offices
ZURICH, March 31 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Friday its offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam were contacted by local authorities concerning client tax matters.
Oct 23 Gremi Media SA :
* Repeals resolutions on series H and I shares issue
* Terminates agreement for shares acquisition with KCI SA
* Transfers back to KCI SA 4,498 shares of Presspublica Sp. z o.o. that were acquired by Gremi Media in exchange for its series I shares under the agreement from July 6
* Terminates agreement for series H shares acquisition and transfers back to Gremi Sp. z o.o. 931 shares of Presspublica Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, March 31 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Friday its offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam were contacted by local authorities concerning client tax matters.
* Biggest UKAR asset sale since Northern Rock (Adds UKAR CEO, context)