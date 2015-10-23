Fitch: Frontier Markets Loan Slowdown Shows Pockets of Stress

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Credit growth has slowed sharply in many frontier markets, reflecting a normalisation to more sustainable levels in some countries but pockets of heightened systemic stress in others, Fitch Ratings says. A slowdown can help reduce systemic risk if it comes early enough in the credit cycle and real credit growth remains positive, but a sharp deceleration in credit growth can be a sign of severe stress in the fina