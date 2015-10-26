Oct 26 GO Internet SpA :

* Said on Sunday that it will propose a capital increase of up to 4 million euros ($4.41 million), premium included, through the issue of ordinary shares to be offered as option rights to shareholders to be executed by Dec. 31, 2016

* To propose a convertible bonds issue of up to 4 million euros without option rights and related capital increase for the purpose of the conversion of the bonds into conversion shares

* Bonds to be issued in one or more tranches by Dec. 31, 2016

* Expects to start offering the capital increase and convertible bond at the beginning of January 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)