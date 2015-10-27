Oct 27 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV
* 9 month net rental income 34.6 million euros vs 29.8
million euros ($32.9 million) year ago
* 9 month operating profit 29.7 million euros vs 21.0
million euros year ago
* 9 month net profit 21.3 million euros vs 11.5 million
euros year ago
* Fair value investment properties as at Sept 30 636.1
million euros vs 609.5 million euros at Dec 31, 2014
* EPRA net asset value per share as at Sept 30 19.81 euros
vs 19.77 euros at Dec 31, 2014
* Operating attributable income for FY 2015 will be between
1.87 and 1.92 euros per share
* Will distribute a gross dividend between 1.68 and 1.73
euros per share
