Oct 27 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :

* Fair value of investment properties at Sept. 30, stood at 371.3 million euros ($410.7 million) compared to 382.3 million euros a year ago

* Occupancy rate as at Sept. 30 stood at 96 pct, compared to 98 pct as at Dec 31. 2014

* 9 month net rental income 14.6 million euros vs 16.3 million euros a year ago

* 9 month operating profit 15.9 million euros vs 11.5 million euros a year ago

* 9 month net profit 13.1 million euros vs 6.9 million euros a year ago

* 9 month EPRA NAV per share amounted to 48.54 euros vs 46.04 euros a year ago

* Operarting attributable result will be lower in 2015 than in 2014

* Without unexpected evolutions, Vastned estimates to be able to propose a gross dividend between 2.44 euros and 2.49 euros per share vs 2.72 euros year ago

