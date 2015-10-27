BRIEF-CIT Group Inc redeems about $4.84 bln of unsecured debt
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt
Oct 27 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :
* Fair value of investment properties at Sept. 30, stood at 371.3 million euros ($410.7 million) compared to 382.3 million euros a year ago
* Occupancy rate as at Sept. 30 stood at 96 pct, compared to 98 pct as at Dec 31. 2014
* 9 month net rental income 14.6 million euros vs 16.3 million euros a year ago
* 9 month operating profit 15.9 million euros vs 11.5 million euros a year ago
* 9 month net profit 13.1 million euros vs 6.9 million euros a year ago
* 9 month EPRA NAV per share amounted to 48.54 euros vs 46.04 euros a year ago
* Operarting attributable result will be lower in 2015 than in 2014
* Without unexpected evolutions, Vastned estimates to be able to propose a gross dividend between 2.44 euros and 2.49 euros per share vs 2.72 euros year ago
($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 4 Kara Novaco Brockmeyer, the attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who oversees the unit that polices foreign bribery laws, plans to depart the SEC later this month, the regulator announced Tuesday.
* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017