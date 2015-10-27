BRIEF-CIT Group Inc redeems about $4.84 bln of unsecured debt
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt
Oct 27 Topmedical SA :
* Said on Monday that Euro-Mob Sp. z o.o. sold 710,500 shares for 0.4 zloty per share on Oct. 19
* Euro-Mob is unit affiliated with chairman of management board Wojciech Skiba
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8669 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt
WASHINGTON, April 4 Kara Novaco Brockmeyer, the attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who oversees the unit that polices foreign bribery laws, plans to depart the SEC later this month, the regulator announced Tuesday.
* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017