* Said on Monday that the Czech Republic - based Wiwex Invest s.r.o. increases stake in the company to 9.99 pct from 1.85 pct via a purchase of 389,000 shares on Sept. 30

* Ergomed Sp. z o.o raises stake in the company to 9.99 pct from 0.18 pct via a purchase of 468,800 shares on Sept. 30

