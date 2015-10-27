Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 27 Regnon SA :
* Said on Monday that the Czech Republic - based Wiwex Invest s.r.o. increases stake in the company to 9.99 pct from 1.85 pct via a purchase of 389,000 shares on Sept. 30
* Ergomed Sp. z o.o raises stake in the company to 9.99 pct from 0.18 pct via a purchase of 468,800 shares on Sept. 30
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)