BRIEF-CIT Group Inc redeems about $4.84 bln of unsecured debt
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt
Oct 27 FILA SpA :
* Said on Monday that it increases by 32.5 percent its stake in Writefine Products Private Limited (WFPL)
* Reaches a 51 percent stake in Writefine Products Private Limited
* The consideration for the stake is around 36 million euros ($39.83 million)
* WFPL is an Indian company specialised in the production, commercialisation, distribution and sale of stationery, mostly on the domestic Indian market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt
WASHINGTON, April 4 Kara Novaco Brockmeyer, the attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who oversees the unit that polices foreign bribery laws, plans to depart the SEC later this month, the regulator announced Tuesday.
* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017