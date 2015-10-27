UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Lingotems Especiales SA :
* 9-month profit before tax up 95 percent at 6.4 million euros ($7.1 million) versus year ago
* 9-month revenue 57.2 million euros versus 46.9 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 9.4 million euros versus 6.1 million euros year ago
* Number of employees at end Sept. 568 versus 454 year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9052 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources