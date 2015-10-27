BRIEF-Meritor says credit facility increased to $525 mln from $506 mln
* Meritor Inc - on March 31, 2017, co entered third amendment and restatement agreement - sec filing
Oct 27 Portugal's energy company Galp Energia says in a statement:
* Reached agreement to take a 45 percent stake in Block 6 offshore Sao Tome and Principe.
* Galp will be the operator of the block, will access a frontier area in a new geography.
* Kosmos Energy holds another 45 percent stake. The National Petroleum Agency of Sao Tome and Principe has 10 percent.
* Block 6 is located in water depths of up to 2,500 metres and covers an area of 5,024 square kilometres.
* Galp and its partners have committed to perform several exploration activities, including seismic acquisition, during the first exploration period of four years.Source text: (here) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)
* Landec Corporation reports third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2017 results
* CIT announces redemption of approximately $4.84 billion of its unsecured debt