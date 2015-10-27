Oct 27 Razgulay-Finance LLC:

* Razgulay-Finance LLC, Razgulay Group unit, says it hasn't fulfilled the obligation for 562.1 million roubles ($8.82 million) BO-03 series bonds as the bonds are subject of REPO deals with SM Kapital

* Says intends to carry out actions to recover the debt from SM Kapital in court

* The company warned it may not fulfil the obligations on Oct. 9 Source text: bit.ly/1GFPpCU

